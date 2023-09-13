Guterres intends to discuss "grain deal" with Zelensky, Erdogan and Lavrov next week during UN General Assembly

UN Secretary General António Guterres said that he is determined to do everything possible to restore the Black Sea Initiative and intends to discuss this issue with representatives of all parties involved in it on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Guterres said this at a press conference.

"Next week, I will receive President Zelensky, President Erdogan, Minister Lavrov. And, of course, this issue will be discussed," Guterres said.

"I will not say whether I am optimistic or pessimistic, but you can be sure that I, as before, am determined to do everything possible to restore the Black Sea Initiative, the export of Ukrainian products, and continue to work for relief, within the framework of the sanctions regime, export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers," he added.

As noted, the heads of state and government will gather next week at the UN headquarters in New York for the General Assembly.

