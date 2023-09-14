During offensive, defense forces had partial success in districts of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka of Donetsk region, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense of Mariinka in the Donetsk region, in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, and carry out assault actions. During the past day, 29 combat clashes took place.

The enemy launched 2 rockets and 92 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. According to detailed information, yesterday the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 47 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type, of which 35 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The settlements of Morokhovets, Pletenivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Stepok of the Sumy region; Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Siversk, Spirne, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, New York of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Zapasne, Zaporizhzhia region; Odradokamianka, Prydniprovske, Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas to prevent our troops from moving in threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk and Bakhmutsk directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas north-east of Berestovo in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces during offensive actions had partial success in the districts of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", our defenders firmly hold the defense of Maryinka, where during the past day the enemy made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults, and reclaim our land.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses, and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.