Air defense destroyed 17 out of 22 "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force

Air defense forces destroyed 17 "Shahed" attack UAVs out of 22 launched.

This is stated in the summary of the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of September 14, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with several groups of "Shahed-136/131" type UAVs from three directions: Cape Chauda - Crimea; Yeisk, Kursk - Russian Federation," the message reads.

A total of 22 "shaheed" launches were recorded in the direction of the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

"According to the results of this night's combat operation, the anti-aircraft defense destroyed 17 out of 22 enemy attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131", " the Air Force added.

