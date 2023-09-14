Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 270,970 people (+620 per day), 4,599 tanks, 5,944 artillery systems, 8,810 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 270,970 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 14.09.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 270970 (+620) people liquidated,

tanks - 4599 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8810 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 5944 (+42) units,

MLRS - 769 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 517 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4697 (+47),

cruise missiles - 1455 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+1) unit

motor vehicles and tankers - 8458 (+14) units,

special equipment - 889 (+5).

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB attack enemy self-propelled guns "Akatsiya" with attack drone. VIDEO