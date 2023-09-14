At night, occupiers shelled village in Kherson region with artillery, child died. PHOTOS

On 14 September 2023, after midnight, the occupiers fired on the village of Novodmitrivka in the Bilozerka district of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy shells hit a private house and its territory. As a result, a 6-year-old boy sustained injuries incompatible with life. His brother, aged 13, was hospitalized in serious condition," the statement said.

Three neighbors who tried to help were also wounded, but also came under enemy fire. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops fired 82 times at the region over the past day, launching 433 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, UAVs, ATGMs, tanks, and aircraft. The enemy fired 12 shells at the city of Kherson.

The occupants hit residential areas of the region's settlements and a building of an educational institution in the Kherson district.







