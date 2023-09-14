Great Britain handed Ukraine heavy "Malloy" UAVs, which can carry shells and weapons

A batch of "Malloy" heavy UAVs was handed over by Great Britain to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

The Ministry of Defense noted that these drones can transport ammunition and weapons to the front line - they transport a weight of up to 180 kg over a distance of 70 km and have a high level of automation.

Malloy takes off and lands independently, has the ability to follow a programmed route in bad weather conditions.

The British aircraft has eight propellers and eight rotors in four locations. This allows it to maintain stable flight even if one of the propellers fails.

