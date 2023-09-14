Success of "Energoatom" in purchase and loading of Western fuel is important stage in separation of Ukraine from Russia, - British Ministry of Defense

The British Ministry of Defense considers loading the Ukrainian nuclear power plant with non-Russian nuclear fuel an important step.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

The ministry emphasized that on September 10, 2023, the Ukrainian company "Energoatom" announced the successful loading of the reactor of the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) with fuel of Western production.

"All Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reactors of Soviet design, and until February 2022 Ukraine was dependent on Russia for nuclear fuel supplies. After the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine accelerated the implementation of plans to diversify supplies," the review says.

With nuclear power providing roughly half of Ukraine's electricity, Energoatom's success in procuring and loading Western fuel is an important step in Ukraine's long-term separation from Russia, whose influence on Ukraine's energy supply has diminished significantly, British analysts said.

