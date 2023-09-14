Enemy corrections officer who worked for deputy of State Duma of Russian Federation was detained in Kherson - SSU

Cyber specialists of the Security Service detained in Kherson the informant of the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Ihor Kastyukevych, who was appointed by the Kremlin as one of the "curators" of the temporarily occupied part of the region.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the perpetrator turned out to be a local resident who subscribed to one of the social networks of a Russian deputy during the capture of the regional center. After the liberation of the city, she remotely offered him her "help" in correcting enemy strikes on local facilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. To do this, she went around the streets and secretly recorded the locations of the military units of the Ukrainian defenders.

The received information was forwarded to Kastyukevich's Internet resource in the form of textual information linked to the area. In the future, this data was sent to the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces for the preparation of the shelling of Kherson.

According to the available data, in this way, in the summer of this year, the enemy informant corrected the Russian attack on the city using rocket salvo systems.

As a result of the special operation, the SSU officers detained the suspect in an attempt to transfer new intelligence to the deputy of the aggressor country.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation was seized from the detainee.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the transfer, transfer of weapons, armaments, and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer, or placement of the Armed Forces).

She is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.

