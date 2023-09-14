ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4841 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
36 142 185

SSU and Navy near Yevpatoria destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile "Triumph" worth $1.2 billion, - Sources. VIDEO

Tonight, the military counterintelligence of the SSU and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria - they "minus" the Russian anti-aircraft complex "Triumph" worth 1.2 billion US dollars.

The information is confirmed by Censor.NET sources.

UAVs and Neptune missiles worked effectively on the target.

First, SSU drones hit the "eyes" of the complex - radars and antennas. And after disabling the radar stations, Navy units hit the S300/400 "Triumph" launch systems with two Neptune cruise missiles.

As Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SSU, emphasized earlier, "bavovna was burning and will be burned."

It will be recalled that explosions rang out in Yevpatoria in the morning, the occupation authorities announced an attack by drones. This was also reported by local residents.

SSU and Navy near Yevpatoria destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile Triumph worth $1.2 billion, - Sources 01
SSU and Navy near Yevpatoria destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile Triumph worth $1.2 billion, - Sources 02

Read more: In morning, explosions rang out in Yevpatoria, occupation authorities announced drone attack

Author: 

Navy (328) Yevpatoriya (15) Crimea (2188) Security Service of Ukraine (3065)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 