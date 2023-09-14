SSU and Navy near Yevpatoria destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile "Triumph" worth $1.2 billion, - Sources. VIDEO

Tonight, the military counterintelligence of the SSU and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria - they "minus" the Russian anti-aircraft complex "Triumph" worth 1.2 billion US dollars.

The information is confirmed by Censor.NET sources.

UAVs and Neptune missiles worked effectively on the target.

First, SSU drones hit the "eyes" of the complex - radars and antennas. And after disabling the radar stations, Navy units hit the S300/400 "Triumph" launch systems with two Neptune cruise missiles.

As Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SSU, emphasized earlier, "bavovna was burning and will be burned."

It will be recalled that explosions rang out in Yevpatoria in the morning, the occupation authorities announced an attack by drones. This was also reported by local residents.





Read more: In morning, explosions rang out in Yevpatoria, occupation authorities announced drone attack