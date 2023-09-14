European Union lifted sanctions against Russian businessmen Berezkin, Shulhin, Akhmedov, as well as Colonel Shuvaev, who was liquidated in Ukraine

The European Union continues to apply sanctions against 1,800 people who are responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Their validity was extended for half a year, but there are 4 surnames that were excluded from the "black" list.

At the beginning of September, it became known that the European Court of General Jurisdiction decided to lift sanctions against the Russian Alexander Shulgin. Sanctions against Farkhad Akhmedov, who sold the main assets in Russia back in 2012, looked like a misunderstanding from the very beginning, notes The Bell.

It is not clear why the European Commission is removing sanctions from the owner of the ESN holding and the RBC media holding Grigory Berezkin, named in the sanctions decision as "Putin's henchman." Journalists note that, unlike Shulgin and Akhmedov, he remains with his assets and falls under the European criterion of "influential businessman".

The names of the Russians were revealed on September 14. Yes, sanctions were lifted from:

the owner of media holding "RBK" Hryhoriy Beryozkin;

the tax collector of "Northgaz" Farkhad Akhmedov;

ex-director of Ozon Oleksandr Shulgin;

Russian colonel Georgy Shuvaev (he was killed in Ukraine in 2022).

"The Council decided to extend restrictive measures against persons responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine until March 15, 2024," the EU Council said in a statement.