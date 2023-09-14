On southern front, there are almost 4-5 thousand shellings by enemy per week - Ministry of Defense

Everywhere in the southern region, the enemy is on the defensive. Very active fighting is going on there, there are approximately 4-5 thousand shellings from the enemy per week.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar told about this on the air of the national telethon.

"The south is the main direction of our offensive, and everywhere in the southern region the enemy is on the defensive. This means that we are moving there, and they are defending. Even when it seems that the news is similar every day, the situation is actually very dynamic. This does not mean that the enemy is simply on the defensive: it means that very active battles are going on there. According to the number of shelling, if we look at the southern front, hundreds of thousands of ammunition are being fired from the enemy's side. There are almost 4-5 thousand shellings per week," said Maliar.

The deputy minister emphasized that the enemy does not want to leave the areas of settlements already liberated by Ukrainian forces. Therefore, the soldiers have to defend even those areas where they have established themselves and which they have occupied, in particular, we are talking about Robotyne.

In the Melitopol direction, as Maliar noted, Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing.

