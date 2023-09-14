Japan will maintain tough economic sanctions against Russian Federation, - new Foreign Minister Kamikawa

New Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and promised to maintain tough economic sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Kyodo writes about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Japan, as the head of the G7, will continue its diplomatic efforts, including the introduction of tough sanctions against Russia in connection with the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Kamikawa said.

At the same time, the new head of the Foreign Ministry noted that Japan and Russia should resolve issues as neighboring countries, for example regarding quotas for fishing, Tokyo will proceed from national interests.

