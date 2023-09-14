German deputies wrote letter to Scholz with demand to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: They are needed to weaken military logistics of Russian Federation

German deputies appealed to Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a demand to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Thus, parliamentarians Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (Free Democrats), Anton Hofreiter ("Greens"), and Andreas Schwarz (SPD) appealed to Scholz and Defense Minister Pistorius with a demand to hand over missiles to Ukraine, writes Tagesschau.

They stated the need to provide further assistance to Ukraine on the eve of the meeting in the Rammstein format

"In particular, Ukraine needs Taurus cruise missile systems, which are in service with the Bundeswehr, to purposefully weaken Russian military logistics," the letter states.

They emphasized that representatives of the Ukrainian government assured them in personal conversations that these missiles would be used exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

Watch more: ATACMS & TAURUS for Ukraine’s counteroffensive: will Biden and Scholz agree? / Will Zelensky and putin meet in Dubai?. VIDEO

"We see no reason to doubt this promise," they continued, adding that Germany should continue to supply air defenses, ammunition, hospital equipment, and armored vehicles, especially battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

According to them, it is especially important to ensure the stability of Ukrainian troops.

"This requires, in particular, spare parts for already delivered systems and support in the repair of these systems," the letter states.

Read more: Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid: "Marder" IFV, reconnaissance drones, and shells