Parliament of Bulgaria supported lifting of ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

The National Assembly of Bulgaria on Thursday decided to support the lifting of the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15. The vote was preceded by more than two hours of debate in the plenary hall.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

With 124 "yes" votes, the deputies agreed that the ban on the import of grain from Ukraine, which expires on September 15, should not be extended. 69 deputies were against.

The Committee on Economic Policy and Innovation of the Parliament of Bulgaria approved the draft decision that the country does not support the extension of the ban on the import of certain agricultural products from Ukraine after September 15, on Tuesday.

Read more: Bulgaria started buying missiles for coast guard because of Russian threat

As a result, tensions arose between the farmers and the Bulgarian authorities over the next two days. The industry threatened protests, and the authorities called the ban on Ukrainian imports one of the reasons for the rise in prices in the country.

The day before, Minister of Agriculture Kyryll Vatev said that the proposal to cancel the ban was not discussed with him. However, later in the day, he admitted that there was an economic logic to this, as allowing imports would not have serious consequences for the Bulgarian economy.

Vatiev said that the control over the import of Ukrainian products will be strengthened, as they do not meet EU standards.

Read more: Bulgaria started buying missiles for coast guard because of Russian threat

The opposition criticized the decision of the parliament and called it "treason".

The Office of the President of Ukraine welcomed the vote of the Bulgarian Parliament. "This is a clear example of how a mature European democracy makes decisions based on facts, not emotions, and does not mix economics and politics. We are sincerely grateful to the government and parliament of Bulgaria," said the deputy head of the OPU Ihor Zhovkv.

In recent months, five countries demanded the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria. Now there are four of them left.