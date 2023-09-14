Moving from Sevastopol will not save Russian ships: Ship is not needle, you can’t hide it, - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Moving Russian ships from Sevastopol to other locations will not help protect them from potential attacks.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on air at Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are still many factories in the occupied Crimea, where ships can be moved. However, protecting them from attacks is not so easy.

"They can even be driven to Kazan, conditionally. There are other factories there. The same "Lyman" in Kerch or "Feodosia". There are enough factories. But a ship is not a needle, you can't hide it. No way. That's why it's without options. But we can expect anything. This is Russia," Pletenchuk said.

The spokesman noted that if sea routes become the only logistical corridor for the occupiers to supply resources to the south of Ukraine, Russian forces may have problems.

"They may end up in a state where they may only have sea logistics. And that will be a problem for them, because it's not very easy to navigate there. That's, first of all. Well, and secondly, even if they use the same ports of Berdiansk or Mariupol, I want to remind you that they also lost a large amphibious ship in Berdyansk. Just in the port. And two more were damaged, seriously damaged. They are still being repaired," he added.

