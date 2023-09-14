Position of Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, which was destroyed today near occupied Yevpatoria. PHOTO

A satellite photo of the Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defense complex, which was destroyed as a result of an early morning attack near occupied Yevpatoria, was published online.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

The photo was taken two weeks ago. The photo shows a Russian anti-aircraft battery (S-400) near occupied Yevpatoria.

Read more: Japan will maintain tough economic sanctions against Russian Federation, - new Foreign Minister Kamikawa