ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4924 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
28 660 46

Position of Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, which was destroyed today near occupied Yevpatoria. PHOTO

A satellite photo of the Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defense complex, which was destroyed as a result of an early morning attack near occupied Yevpatoria, was published online.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

The photo was taken two weeks ago. The photo shows a Russian anti-aircraft battery (S-400) near occupied Yevpatoria.

Read more: Japan will maintain tough economic sanctions against Russian Federation, - new Foreign Minister Kamikawa

Position of Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system, which was destroyed today near occupied Yevpatoria 01

Author: 

Yevpatoriya (15) Crimea (2188) elimination (4912)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 