Ukrainian pilots underwent familiarization training on Gripen fighters, - Minister of Defense of Sweden Jonson

Ukrainian pilots underwent introductory training on Swedish-made Gripen fighters.

This was announced by Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson, Censor.net reports citing the European Parliament.

"The induction training has been completed, and according to the report I have received from the Armed Forces, the training has gone well," the Swedish Prime Minister said.

Orientation exercises include test flights on aircraft and simulators, as well as briefings for ground staff.

According to Jonson, the experience gained during this training will be the basis for determining whether the conditions are right to send Gripen aircraft to Ukraine.

