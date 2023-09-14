South Korea has evidence that North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine

South Korea has long had evidence that Moscow receives weapons from North Korea and uses them in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Office of the President of South Korea, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is difficult to talk about this because it is an intelligence issue, but we have long confirmed that the weapons provided by North Korea are being used by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine," the representative of the Office said.

He also noted that it is premature to assess the outcome of the Kim Jong-un-Vladimir Putin summit, as Kim's visit to Russia is still ongoing, and added that on Friday and Saturday, the DPRK leader plans to visit two more Russian cities with important military facilities.

"We are closely monitoring all developments and results (of Kim's trip to Russia - Ed.) and discussing multilateral responses that we can take together with the United States, Japan and other allies, as well as individual measures that we can take on our own," the representative of the Office added.

South Korean President Yun Sook-yol is expected to raise the issue of military exchanges between the DPRK and Russia in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

During a five-day visit to New York next week, Yoon is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss global issues such as the war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear threats, as well as ways for Seoul and the UN to cooperate.