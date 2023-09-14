ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5042 visitors online
News War
17 373 67

Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Andriivka in Bakhmut direction, are entrenched in occupied positions, - Ministry of Defense

війна,зсу

Ukrainian defenders are advancing in the Bakhmut sector, with success in Andriivka.

This was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports.

"We are moving forward in the Bakhmut sector. On the northern flank, the enemy is trying to recapture lost ground. On the southern flank, we are successfully advancing. The main fighting continues in the areas of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka," the statement said.

According to Malyar, there is good news there, particularly in Andriivka. The defenders are consolidating their positions there.

See more: Confirmation of defeat of Russian S-400 "Triumph" near occupied Yevpatoria. PHOTO

Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Andriivka in Bakhmut direction, are entrenched in occupied positions, - Ministry of Defense 01

Author: 

Bakhmut (797) Hanna Maliar (186)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 