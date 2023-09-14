Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Andriivka in Bakhmut direction, are entrenched in occupied positions, - Ministry of Defense
Ukrainian defenders are advancing in the Bakhmut sector, with success in Andriivka.
This was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports.
"We are moving forward in the Bakhmut sector. On the northern flank, the enemy is trying to recapture lost ground. On the southern flank, we are successfully advancing. The main fighting continues in the areas of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka," the statement said.
According to Malyar, there is good news there, particularly in Andriivka. The defenders are consolidating their positions there.
