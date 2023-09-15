AFU took control of Andriivka and are making progress near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region, - General Staff

The AFU have taken control of Andriivka in an assault. They continue their offensive and have partially succeeded in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct the defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

Over the last day, 25 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 2 missiles and 59 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at both the positions of our troops and civilian objects of our state. Also, yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed-136/131 type kamikaze drones, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following settlements were hit by air strikes: Strilecha, Pletenivka, Stepove, Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region; Nadia, Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region; Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Novomayorske, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy continues to maintain a group of troops covering the state border, conducts active subversive activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Bohdanivka. In turn, the Defence Forces had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka. In the course of assault operations, they captured Andriivka in the Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidated their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Lastochkino and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. There, over the past day, the enemy made about 10 unsuccessful attempts to force our units out of their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the area of Maryinka, Donetsk region, resulted in significant losses for the occupiers in both manpower and equipment.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assault operations, and reclaiming our land.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defence Forces continued their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces in the area of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroy supply depots, and successfully strike at the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Missile and artillery units and unmanned aerial systems destroyed 1 command post, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5 artillery pieces, and 1 ammunition depot.