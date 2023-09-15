Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 271,440 people (+470 per day), 4,612 tanks, 5,972 artillery systems, 8,814 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 271,440 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 15.09.23 are estimated at:

personnel - about 271,440 (+470) people,

tanks - 4,612 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8,814 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 5,972 (+28) units,

MLRS - 744 (+5) units,

air defense systems - 521 (+4) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 4,714 (+17),

cruise missiles - 1,455 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units

Motor vehicles and tankers - 8,492 (+34) units,

special equipment - 889 (+5).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 270,970 people (+620 per day), 4,599 tanks, 5,944 artillery systems, 8,810 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS