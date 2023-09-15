Air defense destroyed all 17 "Shahed" that Ruscists launched at night, - Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 "Shahed" kamikaze drones that were moving in the direction of Khmelnytsky.

This is stated in the summary of the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of September 15, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south-eastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation). In total, the launches of 17 attack UAVs were recorded, which were moving along different routes in the direction of Khmelnytsky," the message reads.

All 17 "Shahed" were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense along the tracking route. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and other components of the Defense Forces were involved.

