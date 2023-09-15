Last day, occupiers fired 349 shells in Kherson region, child died, 6 people were injured

Last day, the Russian military carried out 91 shellings of the Kherson region, 20 shells were fired at Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 91 attacks, firing 349 shells from mortars, artillery, Hrads, UAVs, ATGMs, AGS and tanks.

The enemy fired 20 shells in the city of Kherson.

The Russian military took aim at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; the administrative building and church in the Beryslav district; a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district; the territory of the plant in Kherson.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 1 child died, 6 people were injured, 1 of them is a child," the message reads.

