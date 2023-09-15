Case against Yanukovych and Azarov regarding "Kharkiv Agreements" has been referred to court

The SBI completed the pre-trial investigation against former President Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on charges of treason due to the signing of the "Kharkiv Agreements".

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, in 2010, Yanukovych received an instruction from the Russian leadership to extend the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea. Ukraine was not going to extend this stay, but the Russians decided to force the country's then leadership through energy blackmail.

"In addition to violating the Constitution and several laws, the Agreement essentially provided for the placement of a new military base on the territory of Ukraine and actually introduced new rules for extending the period of stay of the Russian Federation in our country. In a hurry to please Russia, Yanukovych in a matter of days introduced a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement as an urgent matter for an extraordinary considered by the Verkhovna Rada, and on April 27, 2010, the decision was adopted by the deputies," the message reads.

Read more: Supreme Court of Great Britain ruled in favor of Ukraine in case of Yanukovych’s three-billion dollar "debt".

The SBI believes that as a result of the criminal actions of the then leadership of Ukraine, the armed forces of the Russian Federation increased their personnel in the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.

"These forces were used by the enemy to occupy the peninsula in 2014. The investigation also documented state losses caused by the country's former leadership due to the signing of the Kharkiv Agreements, amounting to more than one trillion eighty billion hryvnias," the SBI added.

Read more: Court allowed arrest of Yanukovych in case of shooting of demonstrators, - Prosecutor General’s Office

Yanukovych and Azarov are accused of committing treason and providing assistance to the Russian Federation in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment under this article is from 12 to 15 years of imprisonment.