In Tavria direction, Defense Forces liquidated 41 occupiers, destroyed 25 units of military equipment, and 2 enemy ammunition depots, - Tarnavsky

The work of the Defense Forces continues in the Tavria direction. Artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction performed 1,119 fire missions during the day.

This was reported by Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", Censor.NET informs.

"During the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times and carried out 738 shellings, carried out 22 airstrikes. Over the last day, the enemy lost 165 people (41 dead, 124 wounded).

25 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 5 tanks, 2 ACVs, 7 artillery systems and mortars, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles, 6 units of automotive equipment. Also, 2 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed," the message reads.

