Pro-Kremlin blogger-millionaire Podoliaka corrected missile strikes on Mykolaiv, - SSU

Pro-Kremlin blogger-millionaire Yurii Podoliaka adjusted missile strikes on Mykolaiv at the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"Currently, the facts of Podoliaka's involvement in the adjustment of the aggressor's missile strikes on Mykolaiv at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation have been established. In order to point enemy weapons at the city, the person involved received intelligence from his informant - the ex-head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, who is currently serving a life sentence for treason," the message reads.

Podoliak forwarded the information received from the official to his "curators" from the Russian special services. The occupiers were most interested in the locations of the Defense Forces and the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city.

"Also, the traitorous prosecutor leaked to the Russians data on Russian prisoners of war and information about daily passwords at Ukrainian checkpoints. According to the investigation, communication between Podoliaka and his informant took place through the Telegram channel in the form of text messages," the SSU said.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service additionally notified the blogger of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Previously, SSU employees had already informed him of the suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The blogger is hiding from justice on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that Podoliaka will be tried for justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.