Navy units destroyed 122 invaders, 188 quadcopters, and 4 ammunition caches during week. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the weekly summary of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, our military managed to destroy: 122 occupiers, 5 tanks, 2 artillery systems, 13 units of automotive equipment, 6 armored combat vehicles, 1 mortar, 4 ammunition depots, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 2 watercraft, 1 tactical level UAV, and 188 quadcopters," the message says.

Read more: In Tavria direction, Defense Forces liquidated 41 occupiers, destroyed 25 units of military equipment, and 2 enemy ammunition depots, - Tarnavsky