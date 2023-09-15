Russians now have many times fewer missiles than there were in 2022, - Air Force

As of the fall of 2023, Russia has many times fewer missiles than it did in 2022.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"It should be clarified that there are many times fewer missiles (in Russia. - Ed.) as of the fall of 2023 than there were as of 2022.

But the production of missiles continues, they make them, there are Western components. Both in missiles and in "Shahed" UAVs... and the Western media also emphasize that no matter how the sanctions work, Russia continues to receive components for missiles."

Read more: Russians modernized Shaheds and made them less visible to Ukrainian radars, - Ihnat