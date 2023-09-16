Enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through defenses in Bakhmut and Mariinka directions, 24 combat clashes took place during past day, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

During the past day, 24 combat clashes took place. The enemy carried out 59 airstrikes and launched 36 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. The invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.

The settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach of the Chernihiv region were hit by airstrikes; Strilecha, Kotliarivka, Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, Bohdanivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 271,440 people (+470 per day), 4,612 tanks, 5,972 artillery systems, 8,814 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yahidne and Bohdanivka districts of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces, based on the results of offensive (assault) operations, were successful in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region.

Read more: AFU took control of Andriivka and are making progress near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region, - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, during the past day, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the Urozhane area of the Donetsk region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk areas, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the initiative, pressuring the enemy, conducting assaults, and recapturing our land.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continued the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success in the Verbove and Novoprokopivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and secure themselves at the reached boundaries.

Read more: Russians now have many times fewer missiles than there were in 2022, - Air Force

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our defenders continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots, and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.