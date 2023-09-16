Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 271,790 people (+350 per day), 4,616 tanks, 5,988 artillery systems, 8,824 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 271,790 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 16.09.23 are estimated at:

personnel - about 271790 (+350) people,

tanks - 4,616 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8,824 (+10) units,

artillery systems -5,988 (+16) units,

MLRS - 744 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 521 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 4,738 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1,455 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tankers - 8,525 (+33) units,

special equipment - 891 (+2).

