Some of missiles that hit enemy in occupied Crimea are Ukrainian, - Danilov

In Crimea, Ukraine uses its own missile developments, which are no worse than Western ones. The missile program launched in Ukraine in 2020 is bearing fruit.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET informs.

"This is our peninsula, and it will certainly be liberated in whatever way we deem necessary. Today, it looks like if the Russians don't leave Crimea on their own, we will have to "smoke" them out of there with the help of the weapons we have," noted Oleksii Danilov.

He added that the missile program launched in Ukraine in 2020 is bearing fruit.

"Part of the weaponry that strikes the enemy on our territory, in particular in Crimea, is the implementation of the missile program and our latest developments, which today are no worse than Western models," Danilov said.

The Secretary of the National Security Council once again emphasized that the Ukrainian military will not ask for permission to use weapons on the territory of our country, in particular in Crimea: "There are certain restrictions on the use of Western weapons, our promises to partners, which we will definitely keep. We do not use Western weapons on the territory of Russia. If something happens there, it happens only with the use of our domestic weapons, weapons of our production."

Also remind, on September 14, the SSU and the Navy destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile "Triumph" worth $1.2 billion near Yevpatoria.