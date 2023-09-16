Total losses of enemy in Tavria direction last day amounted to 196 people, - Defense Forces
Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction performed 791 fire missions during the day.
This is reported by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.
"The total losses of the enemy are 196 people (irreversible - 57, wounded - 138). 19 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 ACVs, 2 artillery systems and mortars, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 unit of automobile equipment, and 1 unit of special equipment", - the message says.
