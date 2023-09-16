ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6141 visitors online
News War
38 295 100

Shots of heavy battles in Tokmak direction, taken by female stormtrooper of 47th SMB "Magura". VIDEO

Intense fighting continues in the Tokmak direction. The storming of enemy positions was filmed by a soldier of the 47th "Magura" SAB with the call sign Ayri. The woman used to work as a teacher before the war, and today she is bravely fighting against the Russian invaders. According to her, she joined the Armed Forces to take revenge on the occupiers for the crimes they committed in her hometown of Bucha.

The video was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

Watch more: Soldiers of 47th SMB attacked enemy armored personnel carrier in Melitopol direction with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Author: 

47 SMBr (192)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 