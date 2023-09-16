Since July, Russia has carried out 118 strikes on Ukrainian ports, - Kubrakov
Since withdrawing from the grain agreement, Russia has shelled Ukraine’s port infrastructure 118 times.
This was stated by the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.
He added that at the beginning of October, the goal of doubling the capacity for the export of Ukrainian grain from Romania should be achieved
As a reminder, Romania is developing ports on the Danube and in Constanta to help Ukraine export grain. The goal: to increase the transit of Ukrainian grain to 4 million tons
