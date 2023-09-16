There will be more drones, more attacks and fewer Russian ships, - Fedorov

Ukraine will be able to carry out more attacks on Russian ships. In 2023, the production of drones in Ukraine increased more than a hundred times, compared to last year.

This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

"There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That's for sure," Fedorov said when asked about the recent attacks near Crimea.

He noted that in 2023, the production of drones in Ukraine increased more than 100 times compared to last year.

"I think that by the end of this year if compared with the previous one, this increase will be approximately 120-140 times," the minister believes.

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital, Ukraine is testing artificial intelligence systems that can localize targets and direct drones to them, even if communication is disrupted using radio-electronic warfare.

"It's all in testing at the moment, but some of the drones we're buying use AI to recognize targets. In the forest, it can detect a target and recognize whether it is a person, a tank, or a certain machine. These technologies are actively used," the minister summarized.