In occupied Severodonetsk of Luhansk region, almost third of buildings cannot be restored

The occupiers are restoring the houses that were not badly damaged, but no serious work is planned.

This was announced by the head of Severodonetsk CMA Roman Vlasenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Luhansk RMA.

"I think there are 25-30% of such houses that cannot be restored. This is precisely the direction from which the Russian army's offensive from Novoaydar began. To date, not too-damaged houses are being restored, they are inhabited by locals, those who lost their homes. No serious work is expected. For more than a year, all those rubbles have not been restored," said Vlasenko.

He added that the occupiers are getting help from Russia, they have brought in equipment from the aggressor country to dismantle it. The city also has problems with electricity, water, and there will be no central heating this winter.

