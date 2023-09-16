Most active hostilities continue in Bakhmut direction, in areas bordering Russian Federation, occupiers carry out active sabotage work, - Ministry of Defense

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation in the eastern, southern, and northern directions.

"EAST. The most active combat operations are now taking place in the Bakhmut direction. Offensive actions continue there in the south of Bakhmut. It's hot now in Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. In the Klishchiivka area, as a result of conducting offensive (assault) actions, our defense forces were successful. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the Yahidne and Bohdanivka districts of the Donetsk region," the message reads.

As Maliar noted, in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to dislodge the Ukrainian troops from their occupied positions, but he is unable to do so. Despite the offensive actions of the enemy, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions and carrying out assaults both in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.

"On the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.

We have partial success in the Verbove and Novoprokopivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, we dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and secure ourselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the Kherson direction, our defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying the enemy's supply depots and inflicting damage on the enemy's rear," said Malyar about the situation in the south.

In the north, in the border areas with the Russian Federation, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops to cover the state border. It carries out active sabotage work with the aim of preventing the transfer of Ukrainian troops to hot areas.