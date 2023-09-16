Russians took three large amphibious ships from Black Sea to Azov, Navy of Armed Forces

After defeating a large enemy amphibious ship and a submarine in occupied Sevastopol, the Russians redeployed three large amphibious ships from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"These processes related to the liberation of our territory will continue in the future. By the way, the fact that today the Russian occupiers for some reason redeployed three large amphibious ships from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea is indicative," he said.

Pletenchuk noted that the large amphibious assault ship damaged in Sevastopol cannot be restored due to both the specifics of the damage and its "quite respectable age."

Watch more: Zelensky: We are preparing to hold Defense Industries Forum in fall. VIDEO

The spokesman said that this large amphibious ship was a member of the so-called "Syrian express", that is, it supplied weapons and personnel, solved logistical problems for the Syrian group of the Russian Federation.

Pletenchuk also emphasized that the destruction of the submarine was "the first loss of the Russian Federation when they lose a submarine as a result of hostilities."