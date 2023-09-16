By end of year, Ukraine will increase production of drones 120 times, - Fedorov

Ukraine will increase production of drones for the army by more than 120 times by the end of the year.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this during the event for media professionals "Editorial Board. Summit", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we look at the end of December, we will actually increase production by 120-140 times," said Fedorov.

According to him, UAVs are and will be assembled by domestic companies, but their components are imported.

"The challenge is to provide enough attack drones. You know, like Starlink. Look, there are no issues with Starlink now, are there? Of course, some people are short of them, but there is no such thing as a drone shortage. We are all buying drones," the official stressed.

He reminded us that he is involved in the Army of Drones project, but when he sees that someone is raising money for a drone for the military, he donates money there as well. "So the challenge is to make sure that you don't think about it, that you have enough. It's a good signal when there are no collections. It means that the state is covering these needs," Fedorov said.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed that there is a serious problem - Russian electronic warfare, so our experts are working on technologies that will help overcome it. Scaling up UAV production without electronic warfare countermeasures will not work, he added.

