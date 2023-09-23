In Canada at all levels there is political will to support Ukraine, - Kuleba

Canada at all levels clearly demonstrates political will and readiness to support Ukraine.

This opinion was expressed by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba to a Ukrinform correspondent during his visit to Canada, Censor.NET reports.

"In Canada, there is a political will to adopt concrete decisions in support of Ukraine," said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized that in Canada "we clearly see the disposition to support us with weapons."

Read more: Biden promised Zelensky that US would provide Ukraine with small amount of ATACMS, - mass media

"Also, a very important story is about Canada's willingness to work on the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine. Even the free trade agreement that was signed is also concrete help," the minister noted.