Defense forces repelled attacks of occupiers in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on September 23, 2023.

In the evening summary, it is noted: "Five hundred and seventy-seven days of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continue.

15 combat clashes took place during the day. Also, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces, 14 out of 15 "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed. The enemy launched 5 rockets and 44 air strikes, fired 22 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation. More than 20 settlements, including Turia, Bleshnia, Progres, Yanzhulivka, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire from the enemy; Novovasylivka, Marchikhyna Buda, Iskryskivshchyna, Zapsillia, Pozhnia of the Sumy region and Udy, Morokhovets, Neskuchne, Budarky, Topoli of the Kharkiv region.

In the direction of Kupiansk, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Sinkivka, Ivanovka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, and Nadia of the Luhansk region. Areas of more than 10 settlements, in particular, Berestov, Masiutivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Bilohorivka area of the Luhansk region. The areas of Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Serebrianka, Spirne, Vesele of the Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, among them Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region but was unsuccessful. Instead, he launched an airstrike in the area of this settlement. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Vasiukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces are successfully holding the defense on the occupied lines. The enemy launched an airstrike near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Tonenka, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Pobeda areas of the Donetsk region during the day. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Mariinka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were under the fire of the occupiers, among them Nevelske, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Urozhayne, Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces continued their offensive operation. In particular, in the Verbove region of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is pushed out of occupied positions and entrenched on occupied borders. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kozatske, Mykolaivka, and Olhivka settlements of the Kherson region. About 10 settlements of the Kherson region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Tokarivka, Veletenske, Kizomys of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 4 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 5 artillery pieces, and 1 enemy radar station.