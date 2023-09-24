AFU continue their assaults south of Bakhmut, repulse enemy attacks near Avdiivka, continue to defend in Shakhtarsk direction, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 20 combat clashes took place during the past day. The enemy carried out 5 missiles and 57 air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Nevske, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lviv, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Kherson region.

More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. It conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" in the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces are successfully holding the defense on the occupied borders, repulsed enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariinka and Pobeda of the Donetsk region, where during the past day he made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders continue to defend the occupied borders, protect our land from the invaders.

In the direction of Melitopol, the Defense Forces continue their offensive operation. In particular, in the Verbove district of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is pushed out of the occupied positions and entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

In the zone of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.