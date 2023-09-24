Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 275,850 people (+390 per day), 4,662 tanks, 6,233 artillery systems, 8,914 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 275,850 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.09.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 275,850 (+390) people;
- tanks - 4662 (+7) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 8914 (+2) units;
- artillery systems - 6233 (+23) units;
- MLRS - 789 (+0) units;
- air defense systems - 531 (+1) units;
- aircraft - 315 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 316 (+0) units;
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4,888 (+21);
- cruise missiles - 1518 (+0);
- ships/boats - 20 (+0) units;
- submarines - 1 (+0) units;
- motor vehicles and tankers - 8734 (+18) units;
- special equipment - 914 (+2).
