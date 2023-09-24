ENG
Last day, occupiers made 72 attacks on 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died

Over the past day, September 23, 72 enemy strikes on front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region were recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

6 attacks from MLRS on Bilenky, Malynivka, Stepove, and Lukyanivske, 5 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Levadne, and Novodarivka, as well as 6 airstrikes on Orikhov and Robotyn were recorded.

57 artillery shells fell on the territory of the front-line towns and villages, in particular Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Luhivske, Biloghirya, Malya Tokmachka, Plavniy, Kamianskyi and Maly Shcherbaki.

A 53-year-old man died as a result of the shelling on Malia Tokmachka.

