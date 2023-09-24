Defense forces have success in Bakhmut and Klishchiivka directions, - Eastern Group of Forces

Currently, defenders of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. The defense forces are making progress in the Klishchiivka region of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of the AFU, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to try to recapture his lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. However, our defenders manage to repel these attacks, gain a foothold, and continue offensive actions on the southern flank, in particular, we have success in the Bakhmut and Klishchiivka directions," he said.

The spokesman also noted that the occupiers are withdrawing their artillery from the contact line to the extreme points and from there shelling the positions of our defenders. In this way, the Russians are trying to protect their installations.

Over a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 159 occupiers and destroyed two warehouses with ammunition and several units of enemy equipment in the Bakhmut region.