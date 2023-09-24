In Tavria direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 160 people last day, - Defense Forces

On September 22, the Ukrainian military destroyed 39 units of military equipment of Russian terrorists.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction.

Counter-battery fighting and exhaustion of the enemy along the entire line of battle continue. In just one week, the soldiers of the OSGT "Tavria" destroyed 46 enemy artillery systems and mortars, and damaged another 25," the press center said.

Enemy losses per day amounted to 159 people. Also, 39 units of terrorist equipment were destroyed, including:

1 tank;

1 ACV;

6 artillery systems;

ATGM;

27 UAVs;

2 cars;

special equipment

"In addition, 3 ammunition depots were destroyed," the Defense Forces added.

