Decision to ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products was correct, - Duda

Polish farmers ensure the country’s food security, so an embargo on Ukrainian grain is the right decision.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said this in an interview with TVP1, Censor.NET informs with reference to PAP.

"I consider it the right decision that the Polish government has maintained the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. However, I am absolutely sure that everything must be done to ensure the maximum possible transit," the Polish president emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian grain "didn't reach the countries that needed it", but ended up in such markets as the Polish one.

"The Polish government had to take radical steps to support Polish farmers, protect our market and agriculture," Duda added.

Read more: Zelenskyy, Duda, and Nauseda held meeting in New York: They discussed grain transit