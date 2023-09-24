Great Britain is going to train 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen by end of year

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain said that it is planned to train 30 thousand Ukrainian servicemen by the end of the year.

This is written by Sky News, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Pravda".

"Our goal is to train 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen. That's why I don't think that British determination will waver. And we will stand side by side with the Ukrainians," he said.

According to the British minister, Britain will also strengthen its support for Ukraine.

"I've just announced tens of thousands of additional munitions, bringing the total to about 300,000 already, and we'll be providing a huge amount of additional support and equipment through the end of this year," Shapps said.

