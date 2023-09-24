In Poland, transit corridors have been prepared for export of Ukrainian grain, - Duda

Poland has now prepared transit corridors through which Ukraine will export its grain to countries that need it.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this on TVP1, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Thanks to the work of our farmers, we are self-sufficient. We do not need grain from Ukraine. During the war, their excellent harvests went very little to the countries that really needed them. Poland has prepared transit corridors that allow Ukrainian grain to pass through Poland and be exported to where it is needed. We are trying to help Ukraine and those countries that need this help," Duda said.

Earlier, Duda also said that the decision to ban imports of Ukrainian agricultural products was correct.

On 15 September, the European Commission announced that it would end restrictive measures on the export of Ukrainian grain and other food products to the EU. Later, the authorities of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia announced their own bans. Poland added cereals and flour to the list of banned products, in addition to wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, and corn. Hungary expanded the ban to 24 commodity items.

Read on Censor.NET: European Commission will not recognize unilateral bans on Ukrainian grain exports, - spokesperson

At the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he was alarmed to see "some in Europe playing solidarity in political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, in fact helping "to prepare the stage for the Moscow actor."

Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation, accusing these countries of discriminatory treatment of Ukrainian agricultural products.