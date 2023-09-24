ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11418 visitors online
News
3 565 19

Explosions are heard in Kursk for second time in day. Governor Starovoyt informs about work of Air Defense Forces

область,курська

In Russian Kursk, for the second time in a day, it is restless. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, reports on the work of the Air Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Starovoyt's Telegram channel.

"In the Kursk district, our air defense system is working. I ask residents to remain calm and, in case of detecting suspicious objects, promptly report information by calling 112," he said.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 36 out of 43 cruise missiles, - Zaluzhnyy. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1472) Kursk (723)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 