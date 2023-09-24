Explosions are heard in Kursk for second time in day. Governor Starovoyt informs about work of Air Defense Forces

In Russian Kursk, for the second time in a day, it is restless. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, reports on the work of the Air Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Starovoyt's Telegram channel.

"In the Kursk district, our air defense system is working. I ask residents to remain calm and, in case of detecting suspicious objects, promptly report information by calling 112," he said.

